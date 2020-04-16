EUR/USD

Current level – 1.0985

The resistance around the zone 1.0950-1.0960 was successfully breached during the last session with the rally mainly assisted by return of the risk appetite and US dollar weakness. The bull’s next target would be 1.1030 while nearby support is the level 1.0960 and the more substantial one being at 1.0900. Today the news that can spark volatility is the retail sales data coming from the United States.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1030 1.1140 1.0960 1.0830 1.1080 1.1200 1.0900 1.0770

USD/JPY

Current level – 107.01

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar is showing weakness across the board and the Japanese yen managed to breach the support zone at 107.30-107.50. This breach could push the price to 105.50 while resistance zones for the meltdown are 107.50 and 108.50.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 107.50 110.00 105.50 103.40 108.50 111.50 105.50 103.40

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.2616

The winning streak for the Cable is still going on after a successful breach of the 1.2370 resistance . At the time of analysis, the pair is trading just below the next offense at 1.2620. There is still upside potential and expectations remain positive for a rally towards 1.2830. Buyers might find intraday support at 1.2470 and the next one that is crucial for the trend being at 1.2280.