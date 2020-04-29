The euro currency is pressing the attack against the US dollar again today, with bulls attempting to test back towards the current weekly trading high. Traders may be cautious about buying the EURUSD pair ahead of the upcoming FOMC and ECB rate decisions this week. Any pullbacks in price are likely to find strong dip-buying interest from the 1.0800 technical support level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0890 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0940 and 1.0990 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0890 level. Key support is found at the 1.0800 and 1.0770 levels.