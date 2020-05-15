The euro currency is starting to rise against the US dollar after sellers failed to break the technically important 1.0770 support level. The EURUSD pair could start to rally back towards the 1.0865 level if sellers fail to breach the 1.0770 support level. Traders should note that a breakout below the 1.0770 level could expose the EURUSD pair to further losses towards the 1.0630 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0890 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0940 and 1.0990 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0890 level. Key support is found at the 1.0770 and 1.0630 levels.