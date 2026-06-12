HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNASDAQ-100 Wave Analysis

NASDAQ-100 Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Nasdaq-100: ⬆️ Buy

– Nasdaq-100 reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 30770.00

Nasdaq-100 index recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 28585.00 (which stopped earlier corrections (iv) and iv), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bullish Engulfing – which started the active impulse wave 3.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Nasdaq-100 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance levels 30770.00 – top of the previous impulse wave 3.

Nasdaq-100 Wave Analysis – 12 June 2026


Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading