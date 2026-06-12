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GBPCAD Wave Analysis

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GBPCAD: ⬆️ Buy

– GBPCAD broke resistance zone

– Likely to test resistance levels 1.8800 and 1.8900

GBPCAD currency pair recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 1.8680 (which has been steadily reversing the price from the start of April) and the resistance trendline of the daily Triangle from January.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse waves iii and 3 – that belong to the weekly impulse sequence (3) from March.

GBPCAD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance levels 1.8800 and 1.8900 – target price for the completion of the active impulse wave iii.

GBPCAD Wave Analysis – 12 June 2026


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