The euro currency has started to pullback against the US dollar after the pair found strong technical resistance from the 1.1150 level. Traders may sell the EURUSD pair down towards the 1.1020 level this week if the 1.1060 support area is broken with conviction. It is worth noting that EURUSD dip-buyers may be waiting for a strong technical correction towards the 1.1020 support area.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1060 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1150 and 1.1200 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1060 level, key support is found at the 1.1020 and 1.0980 levels.