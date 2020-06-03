WTI Crude oil prices rose more than 2% intraday on Tuesday.

The gains came on the back of developing fundamentals that are bullish for the commodity.

With prices now rising higher, we expect the gains to continue.

- advertisement -

The next main resistance level is at 42.00 which previously served as support.

In the near term, any declines will see a minor support level forming at the 35.30 level.

A break down below here could trigger further declines down to the 33.66 level.

Establishing support at this level will, however, validate the upside bias.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.