WTI Crude oil prices rose more than 2% intraday on Tuesday.

The gains came on the back of developing fundamentals that are bullish for the commodity.

With prices now rising higher, we expect the gains to continue.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The next main resistance level is at 42.00 which previously served as support.

In the near term, any declines will see a minor support level forming at the 35.30 level.

A break down below here could trigger further declines down to the 33.66 level.

Establishing support at this level will, however, validate the upside bias.