Bitcoin has started to move to the upside again after finding more dip-buying interest around the $9,500 support area yesterday. If BTCUSD bulls can close the week above the $10,000 resistance level then the cryptocurrency could surge higher next week. Overall, medium-term bulls could rally the BTCUSD pair towards the $11,600 and finally the $14,000 resistance level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $9,200 level, key resistance is found at the $10,000 and the $11,100 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $9,200 level, sellers may test the $9,000 and $8,700 support levels.