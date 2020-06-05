The US dollar continues to rally against the Japanese yen currency on Friday, with the pair reaching the 109.00 resistance level. Traders may be become cautious ahead of the upcoming monthly jobs reports from the United States economy later today. Overall, a bullish inverted head and shoulders pattern is predicting more short-term gains for the USDJPY pair towards the 110.00 level.

The USDJPY pair is only bullish while trading above the 108.30 level, key resistance is found at the 109.00 and 110.00 levels

The USDJPY pair is only bearish while trading below the 108.30 level, key support is found at the 107.50 and 107.00 levels.