The Australian Dollar has declined by 125 pips or 1.78% against the US Dollar since Wednesday’s trading session.
The exchange rate is currently testing a support level formed by the 200– hour simple moving average at 0.6921.
If the support line holds, bullish traders would target the 0.7000 level during the following trading session.
- advertisement -
However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the 200– hour SMA, a decline towards the weekly pivot point at 0.6875 could be expected during the following session.