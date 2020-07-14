The euro currency is coming under pressure against the US dollar during the European trading session, due to increased risk-off trading sentiment. The EURUSD pair is starting to approach an important buy zone, around the 1.1320 support region. Traders that are bullish towards the EURUSD pair may be waiting for a pullback in order to target the 1.1400 resistance level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1300 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1400 and 1.1430 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1300 level, key support is found at the 1.1260 and 1.1150.