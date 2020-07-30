The euro currency has moved back towards the pivotal 1.1750 level against the US dollar as the greenback staged a minor comeback. The EURUSD pair could test back towards the 1.1820 to 1.1830 technical region if bulls can anchor price above the 1.1750 level. To the downside, sustained losses below the 1.1750 level could prompt technical selling towards the 1.1680 area.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1750 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1820 and 1.1900 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1750 level, key support is found at the 1.1710 and 1.1680 levels.