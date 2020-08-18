The euro currency is testing towards the best levels of the year against the US dollar, as traders continue to sell the greenback against most major currencies. The EURUSD pair could start to rally towards the 1.2000 level if the 1.1915 resistance level is broken. To the downside, failure to rally the pair above the 1.1915 level could provoke EURUSD technical selling towards the 1.1800 area.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1860 level, key support is found at the 1.1840 and 1.1800 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1860 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1915 and 1.1960 levels.