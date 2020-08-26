The British pound is testing towards key weekly resistance against the US dollar currency, as bulls remain in the short-term control of the pair. The GBPUSD pair could reverse back towards the 1.3060 support area if bulls fail to maintain the price above 1.3150 level today. To the upside, sustained gains above the 1.3150 level could see the GBPUSD pair rallying towards the 1.3200 level.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.3110 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3150 and 1.3200 levels.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.3110 level, key support is found at the 1.2980 and 1.2960 levels.