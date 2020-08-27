The common European currency declined by 75 pips or 0.59% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The currency pair tested the 100– hour simple moving average at 125.26 during Wednesday’s trading session.

Everything being equal, the EUR/JPY pair could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. A breakout through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern could occur.

On the other hand, the currency exchange rate might range between the 125.50/125.22 area within this session.