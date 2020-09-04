The British pound is trading remains under pressure against the US dollar currency, following a protracted sell-off below the 1.3300 level. The GBPUSD pair is at risk of a further sell-off towards the 1.3150 area while price trades below the 1.3260 level. Lower time frame analysis shows that bearish head and shoulders pattern continues to loom over the GBPUSD pair in the short-term.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.3300 level, key support is found at the 1.3266 and 1.3150 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades above the 1.3300 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3350 and 1.3470 levels