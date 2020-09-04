Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate tested the support level formed by the weekly and monthly PPs at 1.3250. During Friday morning, the rate reversed north.

From the one hand, it is likely that some upside potential could prevail in the market, and the currency pair could target the psychological level at 1.3400.

In the meantime, note that the pair would have to surpass the 100-hour SMA near 1.3350. If the given resistance holds, it is likely that the rate could consolidate in the short term.