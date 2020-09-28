The Australian Dollar depreciated by 70 points or 0.99% against the US Dollar on Friday. The AUD/USD currency pair breached the 70.00 level during Friday’s trading session.

The exchange rate breached the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern on Monday morning.

Given that a breakout has occurred, bulls are likely to pressure the price towards the weekly pivot point at 0.7117 within this session.

However, the 100– hour simple moving average at 0.7092 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.