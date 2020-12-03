Facebook Triangle Pattern At 38.2% Fib Signals Uptrend

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Facebook showed a strong bullish momentum. This is probably a wave 3 (pink). The retracement has respected the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

Facebook (FB) is showing a perfect uptrend alignment. We can see this via the moving averages (MAs): price is above the 21 ema zone, which is above the long-term MAs.

Will the uptrend continue and when should the bulls be worried? Let’s review

Price Charts and Technical Analysis

The sideways price action has either completed a wave 4 at the previous bottom (pink) or could complete it in the near future (wave 4′).

The trend lines and the 21 ema zone are critical for the next price swing:

A bearish breakout could indicate a larger wave 4.

A bullish breakout could indicate the continuation of the wave 5.

The bullish targets are located at $325 and $350. A break below the 38.2% and 50% Fib make the wave 4 less likely.

On the 4 hour chart, we see two patterns offered. This will depend on the breakout direction below or above support and resistance.

Bullish break: price is building a 123 wave (green).

Bearish break: price is building a larger wave C (purple) or even an ABCDE triangle.