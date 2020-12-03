Thu, Dec 03, 2020 @ 15:58 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Facebook Triangle Pattern At 38.2% Fib Signals Uptrend

Facebook Triangle Pattern At 38.2% Fib Signals Uptrend

By Elite CurrenSea

Facebook showed a strong bullish momentum. This is probably a wave 3 (pink). The retracement has respected the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

Facebook (FB) is showing a perfect uptrend alignment. We can see this via the moving averages (MAs): price is above the 21 ema zone, which is above the long-term MAs.

Will the uptrend continue and when should the bulls be worried? Let’s review

Price Charts and Technical Analysis

Facebook showed a strong bullish momentum. This is probably a wave 3 (pink). The retracement has respected the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

The sideways price action has either completed a wave 4 at the previous bottom (pink) or could complete it in the near future (wave 4′).

The trend lines and the 21 ema zone are critical for the next price swing:

A bearish breakout could indicate a larger wave 4.

A bullish breakout could indicate the continuation of the wave 5.

The bullish targets are located at $325 and $350. A break below the 38.2% and 50% Fib make the wave 4 less likely.

On the 4 hour chart, we see two patterns offered. This will depend on the breakout direction below or above support and resistance.

Bullish break: price is building a 123 wave (green).

Bearish break: price is building a larger wave C (purple) or even an ABCDE triangle.

Elite CurrenSeahttps://www.elitecurrensea.com/
Elite CurrenSea Accessible Forex Trading Systems & Education With over 30 years of combined trading experience, we design, test, and provide successful Forex, CFDs & Crypto trading systems and solutions for retail and institutional traders alike.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.