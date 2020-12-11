Fri, Dec 11, 2020 @ 14:29 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/CAD Analysis: Sell Signals

USD/CAD Analysis: Sell Signals

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The US Dollar declined by 117 basis points or 0.91% against the Canadian Dollar on Thursday. The 50– and 100– hour SMAs pressured the currency pair lower during yesterday’s trading session.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower within the following trading session. A breakout through the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern could occur.

However, if the channel pattern holds, bullish traders might drive the currency exchange rate higher towards the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.2846 within this session.

 

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.