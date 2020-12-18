Fri, Dec 18, 2020 @ 11:14 GMT
BTCUSD $23,750 Now Key

By OctaFX

Bitcoin is starting to rally back above the $23,000 level after the number one cryptocurrency found strong support from the $22,400 area. BTCUSD bulls may be preparing to challenge back towards Bitcoin’s all-time price high, around the $23,750 resistance level. Technical analysis highlights that the $24,500 and $25,000 levels are the strongest form of resistance above the $23,750 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $22,400 level, key resistance is found at the $23,750 and the $24,500 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $22,400 level, sellers may test the $21,000 and $20,000 levels.

 

