The Australian Dollar has surged by 76 pips or 1.00% against the US Dollar since Tuesday’s trading session. The currency pair breached the weekly R1 at 0.7654 on Wednesday morning.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish within Wednesday’s trading session. The possible target for bulls would be near the weekly resistance line at 0.7702.

However, the weekly R1 at 0.7654 could still provide resistance for the AUD/USD currency exchange rate today.