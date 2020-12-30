BTCUSD Strong Pullback

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has staged a strong technical pullback after the number one cryptocurrency hit a new all-time high, around the $28,600 level, earlier this morning. Technical analysis shows that the $30,000 level is the main resistance area to watch above $28,600. To the downside, bears need to hold the BTCUSD pair below the $26,300 support area to gain downside momentum this week.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $26,300 level, key resistance is found at the $28,600 and the $30,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $26,300 level, sellers may test the $24,300 and $24,000 levels.