BTCUSD Strong Pullback

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 @ 11:34 GMT
By OctaFX

Bitcoin has staged a strong technical pullback after the number one cryptocurrency hit a new all-time high, around the $28,600 level, earlier this morning. Technical analysis shows that the $30,000 level is the main resistance area to watch above $28,600. To the downside, bears need to hold the BTCUSD pair below the $26,300 support area to gain downside momentum this week.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $26,300 level, key resistance is found at the $28,600 and the $30,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $26,300 level, sellers may test the $24,300 and $24,000 levels.

