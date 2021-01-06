EUR/JPY Breakout Occurs

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Eurozone single currency declined by 43 pips or 0.34% against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday. The 50– hour simple moving average pressured the currency pair lower during yesterday’s trading session.

Wednesday’s trading session began with bullish momentum. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern.

Given that a breakout has occurred, bullish traders are likely to continue to drive the exchange rate higher during the following trading session.

However, a resistance level at 126.88 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate today.