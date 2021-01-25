Mon, Jan 25, 2021 @ 09:32 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBPUSD Risk Driven

GBPUSD Risk Driven

By OctaFX

The British pound is testing back towards the 1.3700 level against the US dollar after traders bought into the recent dip towards the 1.3630 price area. Risk sentiment is likely to be a major driver for the GBPUSD pair this week, especially after the Federal Reserve rate decision. Technical analysis highlights that the GBPUSD pair has an intraday bullish bias while trading above the 1.3660 level.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.3660 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3740 and the 1.3770 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades below the 1.3660, sellers may test the 1.3630 and 1.3580 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.