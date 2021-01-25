GBPUSD Risk Driven

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The British pound is testing back towards the 1.3700 level against the US dollar after traders bought into the recent dip towards the 1.3630 price area. Risk sentiment is likely to be a major driver for the GBPUSD pair this week, especially after the Federal Reserve rate decision. Technical analysis highlights that the GBPUSD pair has an intraday bullish bias while trading above the 1.3660 level.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.3660 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3740 and the 1.3770 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades below the 1.3660, sellers may test the 1.3630 and 1.3580 support levels.