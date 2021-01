GBP/JPY is bullish. The price is above the D H5 and we should see a continuation to the upside.

Continuation of the bullish move should happen either after a retest of the W H4/ D H5 zone within 143.00-15 or a retracement down. The retracement should stop at the POC zone which is the 88.6 move of the last swing and the order block. 142.23-45. Targets are 143.70 and 144.00. Buying the dip is the preferred scena.