The New Zealand Dollar declined by 35 pips or 0.49% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The decline was stopped by a support cluster at 0.7185 during yesterday’s trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals. Most likely, bullish traders could pressure the exchange rate higher today. The potential target for the NZD/USD pair will be near the 0.7248 level.

However, a resistance line at 0.7220 might provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.