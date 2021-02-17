GBP/USD Slips But Upside Remains Intact

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The British pound sterling continues to post steady gains. Price action was seen trading a bit weaker after testing highs of 1.3951 on Tuesday.

But a quick recovery from the intraday lows is keeping the upside bias intact.

Further gains could likely see the cable testing the 1.4000 round number level in the near term.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

To the downside, the current intraday lows near 1.3869 and the highs from 10th February at 1.3866 form the initial support.

Only a strong close below this level will open the downside toward the 12th Feb lows at 1.3775.