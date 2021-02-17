Daily Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.2091

At the time of writing this analysis, the currency pair is testing the support at 1.2086. The expectations for today’s trading session is for this support to resist the attack and give the buyers an opportunity for market entries. If this scenario is realised and the bulls prevail, then it is possible for the EUR/USD to reach the resistance level at 1.2155. In case this support is breached, the currency pair might head towards the next support level at 1.2058. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the data on the producer price index and retail sales for the U.S. (13:30 GMT).

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.2155 1.2230 1.2086 1.2011 1.2181 1.2300 1.2058 1.1957

USD/JPY

Current level – 106.05

The appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Japanese yen during the last trading session was limited by the resistance level at 106.20 and the expectations are for a corrective move and a test of the support at 105.15. If the support at 105.62 is not breached, then it is possible for the upward movement to continue and for the currency pair to test the resistance at 106.20. If this level is breached, the USD/JPY will head towards the next resistance at 107.02.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 105.62 106.70 105.15 104.19 105.62 107.40 104.59 103.39

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3867

The pound continues its upward trend against the dollar and, at the beginning of today’s trading session, the pound continued to appreciate against the greenback. The forecast is for a short- to medium-term correction, after which the upward trend is expected to continue and the pair will most likely aim for a test of key resistance at 1.4200. The first important support is the level of 1.3863.