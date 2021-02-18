ETHUSD $2,000 Incoming

Thu, Feb 18, 2021 @ 11:23 GMT
By OctaFX

Ethereum has rallied to a fresh all-time high this morning, as the second-largest crypto maintains its close price correlation with its nearest rival, Bitcoin. The daily time frame shows that the ETHUSD pair is trapped inside a large rising price channel, with the top of the channel located close to $2,000. Typically, rising price channels are considered bearish reversal patterns, so the ETHUSD pair could reverse from the top of the channel.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $1,840 level, key resistance is found at the $1,950 and the $2,000 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $1,840, sellers may test the $1,790 and $1,650 support levels.

