ETHUSD Bearish Pattern

Ethereum is struggling around the $1,900 level, as the second-largest cryptocurrency closely tracks the price movements of its nearest rival, Bitcoin. The daily time frame shows that the ETHUSD pair is trapped inside a broadening ascending wedge pattern. These patterns are typically considered to be bearish reversal patterns and could indicate that a reversal may take place if bulls fail to break above the top of the pattern, around $2,000.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $1,810 level, key resistance is found at the $1,950 and the $2,000 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $1,810, sellers may test the $1,780 and $1,650 support levels.