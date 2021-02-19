Fri, Feb 19, 2021 @ 11:21 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis ETHUSD Bearish Pattern

ETHUSD Bearish Pattern

By OctaFX

Ethereum is struggling around the $1,900 level, as the second-largest cryptocurrency closely tracks the price movements of its nearest rival, Bitcoin. The daily time frame shows that the ETHUSD pair is trapped inside a broadening ascending wedge pattern. These patterns are typically considered to be bearish reversal patterns and could indicate that a reversal may take place if bulls fail to break above the top of the pattern, around $2,000.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $1,810 level, key resistance is found at the $1,950 and the $2,000 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $1,810, sellers may test the $1,780 and $1,650 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.