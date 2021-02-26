Daily Technical Analysis

Fri, Feb 26, 2021 @ 10:22 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.2157

The rally of the EUR/USD pair lost momentum after the unsuccessful test of the resistance level at 1.2222 coming from the higher time frames. During the early hours of today’s trading, the EUR continues to lose ground against the USD and the pair is currently trading just above the support zone at 1.2148. If the bears retain control, violation of the mentioned support will become a probable scenario, which would lead to a deeper correction towards the lower zone at 1.2083. The first resistance for the bulls is found at the level of 1.2183, but only a successful breach of the next target at 1.2222 could strengthen the positive expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2180 1.2220 1.2150 1.2030
1.2220 1.2253 1.2110 1.1960

USD/JPY

Current level – 105.90

The test of the resistance level of 106.15 was not successful and the USD/JPY lost some ground, reaching the support zone at 105.92. Only a breach of the aforementioned level could pave the way for the currency pair towards the next target at 105.61.. If the bulls re-enter the market, a new attack of the previously tested resistance at 106.15 can be expected. A successful violation here would easily lead to new gains for the USD against the JPY.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
106.15 106.15 105.60 104.90
106.15 107.40 105.30 104.10

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.4152

During yesterday’s trading session, the pair retraced most of its previous upward swing , thus forming a signal for a downward movement. However, the forecasts are for a continuation of the upward movement and for a test of the resistance at 1.4240. The first important support is the level of 1.3949.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.4083 1.4240 1.3950 1.3770
1.4240 1.4300 1.3840 1.3680

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

