Mon, Mar 01, 2021 @ 07:11 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USDJPY Looking Up

USDJPY Looking Up

By OctaFX

The US dollar is continuing its breakout against the Japanese yen currency, as the pair looks increasingly bullish above the 106.00 level. The weekly time frame shows multiple bullish technical signals, with the 107.65 level a possible upcoming target above the 107.00 level. Traders should expect the strong upside momentum in the pair to continue with the price trades above the 105.60 level.

The USDJPY pair is only bullish while trading above the 105.60 level, key resistance is found at the 107.00 and 107.65 levels.

The USDJPY pair is only bearish while trading below the 105.60 level, key support is found at the 105.25 and 104.90 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.