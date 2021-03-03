Wed, Mar 03, 2021 @ 15:57 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EURGBP Tiptoes Sideways As Bearish Tone Lingers

EURGBP Tiptoes Sideways As Bearish Tone Lingers

By XM.com

EURGBP is consolidating, creeping along the somewhat softened downward slope of the 50-period simple moving average (SMA) around 0.8641. The directionless Ichimoku lines have neared each other and are currently reflecting feeble directional momentum. Despite recent improvements off a foothold at a 1-year low level of 0.8538, the SMAs continue to defend the bearish bias, which began around the end of last year.

The short-term oscillators are suggesting directional momentum has relatively dried up but are leaning more towards the downside. The MACD is holding between the hovering red trigger line – barely in the positive section – and the zero threshold, while the tipping RSI is piercing below the 50 neutral level. Furthermore, the stochastic oscillator has turned negative, promoting additional bearish price action.

If sellers manage to dive the price back beneath the 50-period SMA at 0.8641, initial downwards hindrance could develop from the 0.8619 and 0.8596 nearby lows respectively. However, dipping back below the cloud may guide the price to challenge the support base from 0.8557 to the 1-year bottom of 0.8538. Should selling interest persist, the adjacent zone of 0.8503-0.8520 could be next to attempt to limit the restarted bearish bias from reaching the 0.8434 barrier, identified in February 2020.

Otherwise, if the pair gains traction off the 50-period SMA and pushes over the 0.8667 obstacle, first upside limitations could arise from the 100-period SMA overhead at 0.8684. Improving further, the forthcoming resistance section of 0.8713-0.8737 may test buyers’ efforts to strengthen the positive outlook, with a stretch exceeding the 200-period SMA at 0.8763 and the 0.8791 high.

Summarizing, EURGBP retains a neutral-to-bearish demeanour and a break either above 0.8791 or below 0.8538 could direct the price on its next course.

 

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.