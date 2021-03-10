Wed, Mar 10, 2021 @ 12:37 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis AUD/USD Breakout Might Occur

AUD/USD Breakout Might Occur

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Australian Dollar surged by 96 pips or 1.26% against the US Dollar on Tuesday. The currency pair tested the upper line of a descending channel pattern at 0.7713 during Tuesday’s trading session.

The exchange rate reversed from the upper boundary of the channel pattern during the Asian session on Wednesday. Most likely, the AUD/USD pair could continue to edge lower today.

However, given that the currency exchange rate is currently trading near the upper line of the descending channel pattern, a breakout could occur within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.