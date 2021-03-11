Thu, Mar 11, 2021 @ 12:55 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Reveals Channel Pattern

EUR/USD Reveals Channel Pattern

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

By the middle of the day’s European trading hours, the currency exchange rate had reached the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1975.

In the meantime, analysts spotted a channel up pattern, which had guided the rate throughout this week. In the near term future, the rate would test the combined resistance of the two technical indicators and the upper trend line of the channel up pattern.

If the resistance levels hold, the currency exchange rate could decline down to the support of the 1.1915 mark and the lower trend line of the channel pattern. Note that the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages could strengthen the support of this level.

On the other hand, in the case of the resistance failing, the pair could reach for the weekly R1 simple pivot point at the 1.2058 level.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.