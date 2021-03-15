AUD/USD Breakout Occurs

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Australian Dollar declined by 69 pips or 0.88% against the US Dollar on Friday. The decline was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average during Friday’s trading session.

A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during the Asian session on Monday.

Given that a breakout has occurred, bearish traders are likely to target the weekly S1 at 0.7652 today.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

However, the weekly pivot point at 0.7721 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.