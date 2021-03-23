Tue, Mar 23, 2021 @ 11:31 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis NZDUSD 0.6860 Possible

NZDUSD 0.6860 Possible

By OctaFX

The New Zealand dollar has moved sharply lower against the US dollar currency this morning after the New Zealand Government announced new laws surrounding property. The drop means that a large head and shoulders pattern has now been activated. The bearish pattern and is a warning that the NZDUSD pair could fall towards its 200-day moving average, around the 0.6860 level.

The NZDUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.7080 level, key resistance is found at the 0.7100 and 0.7130 levels.

The NZDUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.7080 level, key support is found at the 0.7000 and 0.6840 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.