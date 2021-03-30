Tue, Mar 30, 2021 @ 18:41 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis WTI Oil outlook: Oil Prices Slip after Suez Re-opening, Markets Eye OPEC+...

WTI Oil outlook: Oil Prices Slip after Suez Re-opening, Markets Eye OPEC+ Meeting

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

WTI oil dropped over $1 on Tuesday, slipping from nearly two-week high ($62.23) posted in early Asian trading.

Re-opening of Suez Canal after almost a week of closure which threatened to seriously hit global trading, eased tension and push oil prices lower. Traders turn their focus to an OPEC+ meeting this week, with wide expectations that the group will agree to extend the supply curbs that would boost oil prices and brighten currently disappointing prospect for demand recovery. Saudi Arabia is ready to accept an extension of output reduction through June and also to prolong its voluntary and unilateral curbs that would further improve the sentiment. Fresh weakness following recovery stall pressures psychological $60 support, with extended dips to find footstep above the top of rising daily cloud (spanned between $58.68 and $54.23, which contained previous dips and offers solid support) and keep bulls in play.

Res: 60.87; 61.30; 62.00; 62.23.
Sup: 60.00; 59.39; 58.68; 58.30.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.