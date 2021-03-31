Wed, Mar 31, 2021 @ 10:28 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/JPY Almost Reaches 111.00

USD/JPY Almost Reaches 111.00

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The testing of the 110.50 level’s resistance was short, as during one hour it was passed. On Wednesday morning, the USD/JPY had almost reached the 111.00 level before retracing back down. In the meantime, note that the 110.40 and 110.20 levels had provided resistance and support.

In regards to the near term future, the pair’s retracement down was expected to look for support. Support could be found in the mentioned 110.40 and 110.20 levels. In addition, the 110.20 mark could be strengthened by the weekly R1 simple pivot point and the 55-hour simple moving average.

If the mentioned support levels hold, the rate would recover and most likely make another attempt to pass the resistance of the 111.00 mark.

On the other hand, a passing of the support levels could result in a decline to the support of the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level at 109.83 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.