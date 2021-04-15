NZD/USD Recovers Above Daily MA

Thu, Apr 15, 2021 @ 08:20 GMT
By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar gained support after the RBNZ kept its monetary policy unchanged.

The Kiwi has found an effective floor above the psychological level of 0.7000 after a week-long sideways action.

A breakout above the consolidation range (0.7070) has triggered a runaway rally as the short side scrambles to cover.

On the daily chart, the surge above the 30-day moving average suggests that the recovery could extend further if 0.7180 is lifted. 0.7045 is the immediate support in case of a pullback.

