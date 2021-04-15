NZD/USD Recovers Above Daily MA

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The New Zealand dollar gained support after the RBNZ kept its monetary policy unchanged.

The Kiwi has found an effective floor above the psychological level of 0.7000 after a week-long sideways action.

A breakout above the consolidation range (0.7070) has triggered a runaway rally as the short side scrambles to cover.

On the daily chart, the surge above the 30-day moving average suggests that the recovery could extend further if 0.7180 is lifted. 0.7045 is the immediate support in case of a pullback.