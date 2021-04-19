Mon, Apr 19, 2021 @ 15:45 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis AUD/USD: Weaker Dollar Lifts Aussie to One-Month High

AUD/USD: Weaker Dollar Lifts Aussie to One-Month High

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Australian dollar spiked to one-month high vs its US counterpart on Monday as commodity currencies rose on broadly sold greenback.

Bulls penetrated daily cloud but failed to break above as cloud, although thin (0.7762/85) marks solid barrier which reinforces signal on overbought stochastic.

Daily techs show moving averages in full bullish setup and rising positive momentum, while today’s action is on track to form bullish outside day, which would add to positive signals.

Fourth consecutive daily close above broken 0.7713 pivot (Fibo 38.2% of 0.8007/0.7531 / 55DMA) would keep near-term bias with bulls for final push through daily cloud and extension towards next key barriers at 0.7825/49 (Fibo 61.8% of 0.8007/0.7531 / Mar 18 spike high).

Caution on return and close below 55DMA which would weaken near-term structure and risk deeper pullback towards 0.7680/68 (converged 10/30 DMA’s / 100DMA).

Res: 0.7784; 0.7810; 0.7825; 0.7849
Sup: 0.7761; 0.7713; 0.7680; 0.7668

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.