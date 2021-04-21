XAUUSD Testing Falling Channel

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold continues to press against the top of a large falling price channel, with bulls and bears still battling for control around the top of this important partner. Gold could rally towards the $1,810 area if bulls are able to move the price above the $1,780 resistance level. Failure to move the price above the channel and the yellow-metal could get sold back towards the $1,755 price zone.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,755 level, key resistance is found at the $1,780 and the $1,810 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,755 level, sellers may test the $1,735 and $1,720 support levels.