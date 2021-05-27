Daily Tecnical Analysis

Thu, May 27, 2021 @ 08:43 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.2187

The euro lost some of its value against the dollar during yesterday’s trading session as the pair managed to break through and stay below the level of important support – now resistance, at 1.2238. The decline is expected to continue and the pair is to focus on a test of the first important support at 1.2170 and, potentially, 1.2126, if 1.2170 does not hold the bearish pressure. The key resistance is the mentioned level at 1.2238. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the data on the preliminary GDP for the United States (12:30 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2270 1.2340 1.2170 1.2126
1.2340 1.2400 1.2170 1.2065

USD/JPY

Current level – 109.08

The currency pair is in a consolidation phase, with the market still unable to find a clear direction.. That being said, the forecasts are for the resistance at 109.21 to hold and for the yen to start rising in value against the greenback.This will most likely be followed by a test of the important support at 108.55, a breach of which may signal the beginning of a downward trend.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
109.21 109.67 108.55 107.80
109.21 110.52 108.20 107.50

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.4106

The formation of a double top at the levels of around 1.4230 is a strong signal for a downward movement and it might signal the beginning of a new downward trend. Of course, the double top has not yet been confirmed as a formation and, at the moment, investors’ attention is focused on the test and a possible breach of the key support at 1.4100. An important level of resistance is the mentioned local high at 1.4230.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.4208 1.4270 1.4100 1.4035
1.4270 1.4350 1.4035 1.3920

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

