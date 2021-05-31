CAD/JPY Surges Towards A 3-Year High

Mon, May 31, 2021 @ 12:26 GMT
By Orbex

The Japanese yen is still licking its wounds after both CPI and the unemployment rate fell short of expectations.

The loonie has been trading in the 89.60-90.70 range to consolidate its gains. Last week’s pop caught the short side by surprise.

Stop-losses and momentum buying exacerbated the rally. This confirmed that buyers are still in control of the price action despite recent attempts to break lower.

There is a chance of a brief retracement towards 90.30 to cool off the RSI. January 2018’s high at 91.50 would be the next target.

