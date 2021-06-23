Wed, Jun 23, 2021 @ 09:02 GMT
NAS 100 Grinds Along Bullish Trendline

By Orbex

The US tech index shrugged off inflation fear and recovered to an all-time high.

Price action has bounced off of the rising trendline established in late March. This is a strong bullish indication amid sell-offs across equity markets.

The RSI has returned to the neutral area, allowing buyers to accumulate without appearing to overdo it. The Nasdaq has broken above 14220 and may trigger a runaway rally towards 14400 as momentum players stake in. 14080 near the trendline is a key support to monitor.

