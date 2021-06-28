Mon, Jun 28, 2021 @ 21:18 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Pair Is Now Consolidating Near 0.7585

AUD/USD Pair Is Now Consolidating Near 0.7585

By FXOpen

The Aussie Dollar started a decent increase above the 0.7550 zone against the US Dollar. The AUD/USD pair tested the 0.7615 zone before it started a downside correction.

There was a break below the 0.7600 support level. Besides, the pair traded below a key bullish trend line with support near 0.7590 on the hourly chart. It is now consolidating near 0.7585 and the 50 hourly simple moving average.

If there is a downside break below 0.7580 on FXOpen, the pair could test the 0.7560 support zone. Any more losses could open the doors for a drop towards the 0.7525 level.

Conversely, there could be a fresh increase above the 0.7600 resistance level. The first major resistance on the upside is near the 0.7615 level, above which the pair is likely to accelerate higher towards the 0.7640 level.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.