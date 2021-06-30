Wed, Jun 30, 2021 @ 19:11 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD: New Virus Spread and Soured Risk Sentiment Keep Aussie Dollar Under...

AUD/USD: New Virus Spread and Soured Risk Sentiment Keep Aussie Dollar Under Increased Pressure

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Australian dollar remains in red and hit new lowest in over one week on Thursday, following Wednesday’s 0.74% drop.

Spread of new coronavirus Delta variant triggered fresh restrictions across Australia that further soured risk sentiment, adding to negative tone.

Rising bearish momentum on daily chart, formation of double death-cross (5/200 and 10/200DMA’s) and Wednesday’s large bearish daily candle weigh on near-term action, which pressures key supports at 0.7476 (June 18 low) and 0.7445 (top of rising weekly Ichimoku cloud.

Broken 200DMA (0.7560) is expected to cap extended upticks and keep bears in play.

Res: 0.7527; 0.7543; 0.7560; 0.7570
Sup: 0.7493; 0.7476; 0.7445; 0.7400

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.