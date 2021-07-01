Thu, Jul 01, 2021 @ 08:49 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD 0.7280 Target

AUDUSD 0.7280 Target

By OctaFX

The Australian dollar is starting to fall against the US dollar as the pair looks to be continuing its multi-week downside correction. A head and shoulders pattern is warning that the AUDUSD pair could be about to drop towards the 0.7280 support area. Buyers beware as a break under the 0.7465 level should significantly increase pressure towards the AUDUSD pair.

The AUDUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.7500 level, key resistance is found at the 0.7540 and 0.7600 levels.

The AUDUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.7500 level, key support is found at the 0.7400 and 0.7280 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.