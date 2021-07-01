Thu, Jul 01, 2021 @ 08:50 GMT
AUD/USD Sets For Breakout

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Wednesday, the Australian Dollar declined by 32 pips or 0.42% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached the weekly support level at 0.7505 during Wednesday’s trading session.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern at 0.7485.

If the channel pattern holds, bullish traders might pressure the AUD/USD pair higher within this session.

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the descending channel pattern, a decline towards the 0.7440 area could be expected today.

